Kimberly H. Kock

Kimberly “Kim” H. Kock, 58, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Kim was born in Sioux City, on Sept. 18, 1961, to Dick and Lois (Van Haitsma) Stabe. She married Al Shinkunas on Feb. 14, 1988. They had a daughter, Kallie Shinkunas.

She married Paul Kock on Oct. 19, 2007. They spent many happy years together, watching NASCAR, playing golf, and enjoying a college football rivalry. Kim was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, while Paul loves his Nebraska Huskers. They loved spending time in Okoboji, Iowa, Kim's favorite place.

Kim enjoyed bartending and grew close to her second family at Cheers Lounge in Sergeant Bluff. She loved floating on the river and enjoying a cocktail with friends. She could always find fun and her laugh was contagious.

Kim is survived by her mother, Lois Stabe; husband, Paul Kock; daughter, Kallie Shinkunas; father-and mother-in-law, Gene and Judy Kock; a sister-in-law, Cindy (Jim) Dorn; brother-in-law, Mark (Donna) Kock; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Stabe; brother, Richard K. Stabe II; and a husband, Glenn Holley.

