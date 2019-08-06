Sioux City
Kimberly Kay Deavult, 54, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at a local hospital.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Heartland Community Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gene Stockton officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Kim was born on Jan. 10, 1965, in Sioux City, daughter of Dennis and Catherine (Kapfer) Molden. She graduated from West High School in 1983. Kim had been with her husband, Danny, for 29 years before marrying on June 7, 2019.
Kim worked at Billy Boy Drive-Thru for many years. She also worked in the food service department at St. Luke's for 10-plus years, retiring recently due to illness.
Kim enjoyed riding motorcycles and helping Danny to restore his 1957 GMC. She was a member of Heartland Community Baptist Church. Most importantly, Kim loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Danny; father, Denny (Bonnie) Molden; son, Rickie (significant other, Libby) Carlberg, all of Sioux City; brothers, Mike (Sheila) Molden of Sioux City, and Steve (Rebecca) Molden of Cozad, Neb.; sister, Dawn Harmes of Sioux City; and grandchildren, Tanner, Noah, Chandler, Brice, Ashton, Thalia, and Selena.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine; and her son, Tyler.