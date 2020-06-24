Kimberly K. Vermilyea
Sioux City
Kimberly Kay Vermilyea, 55, of Sioux City, left her earthly home to be with her brother, Brent, and mother, Betty, on March 25, 2020.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kim was born on June 26, 1964, in Fort Dix, N.J., the daughter of Ron and Betty (Mones) Bartels. She attended South Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1982. Kim went on to receive her bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and later her master's degree in special education from Morningside College.
Kim married Mark Vermilyea on July 22, 1989. To this union two children, Brett and Kate, were born. The couple later divorced.
Kim's first teaching position was with Westwood Community School in Sloan, Iowa. She then began her career with the Sioux City Community School District in 1989 at Smith School as a special education resource teacher.
Kim had a huge heart for children in need. At Smith School, she started a clothes closet for children without winter wear, especially warm coats.
After Smith closed, she taught in a resource room at Liberty Elementary until she transferred to Sunnyside in 2011. At Sunnyside, she organized the New Teacher Breakfast for the Association for two years.
In 2009, Kim was named the Teacher of the Year by the Learning Disabilities Association of Iowa.
She served on the Association Bargaining Team from 1991 until 1997. Kim attended the ISEA Delegate Assembly a number of times and also attended state and national bargaining conferences. Kim was a longtime active member of the Iowa State Education Association. Her love of children also led her to serve year after year in kids and student ministry, at Skill School, and at Night to Shine at Sunnybrook Community Church.
Kim was a gifted, creative and enthusiastic teacher. She loved to teach, and she treated every student as unique and special. She recognized the challenges that children with disabilities faced, and she worked tirelessly to overcome those challenges.
Kim always had a smile that could light up a room, and she had a hug like no other.
Kim loved to cook and bake, and her neighbors were often the beneficiaries of her skills. Kim will always be remembered as a person willing to help and support those in need.
Those left to cherish Kim's memory are her children, Brett Vermilyea, currently attending Iowa State, and Kate Vermilyea, currently attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln; her father, Dr. Ron (Marci) Bartels of Rapid City, S.D.; her brother, Jeff (Joan) Bartels of Sioux City; niece, Kelli (Skyler) Reising and their children, Liv and Cohen Reising; sister-in-law, Beth Bartels; niece, Bailey Bartels; and nephew, Ben Bartels.
Those who preceded Kim in death are her grandparents, Tug and Jeanette Mones and Melvin and Clara Bartels; her mother, Betty Dannen; and her brother, Brent Bartels, in September 2019.
Although she struggled with serious heart issues and the bondage of alcoholism, which ultimately took her life, she consistently did her utmost to love God and serve Him faithfully.
Kim's family would like to extend their appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for the love, kindness and help given to Kim during a difficult time.
Memorials made in Kim's memory, may be directed to Kim's children, Brett and Kate, for their education or to Sunnybrook Community Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.