Kimberly K. Vermilyea

After Smith closed, she taught in a resource room at Liberty Elementary until she transferred to Sunnyside in 2011. At Sunnyside, she organized the New Teacher Breakfast for the Association for two years.

In 2009, Kim was named the Teacher of the Year by the Learning Disabilities Association of Iowa.

She served on the Association Bargaining Team from 1991 until 1997. Kim attended the ISEA Delegate Assembly a number of times and also attended state and national bargaining conferences. Kim was a longtime active member of the Iowa State Education Association. Her love of children also led her to serve year after year in kids and student ministry, at Skill School, and at Night to Shine at Sunnybrook Community Church.

Kim was a gifted, creative and enthusiastic teacher. She loved to teach, and she treated every student as unique and special. She recognized the challenges that children with disabilities faced, and she worked tirelessly to overcome those challenges.

Kim always had a smile that could light up a room, and she had a hug like no other.

Kim loved to cook and bake, and her neighbors were often the beneficiaries of her skills. Kim will always be remembered as a person willing to help and support those in need.