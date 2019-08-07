Sioux City
54, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Celebration of life: Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., Heartland Community Baptist Church. Visitation: Aug. 7 from 4-8 p.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
