Alton, Iowa
Kimberly Kleinhesselink, 57, of Alton, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Alton Reformed Church in Alton. Mr. Verlyn Netten will officiate. Burial will follow the service in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Alton. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City, Iowa. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Kimberly Dawn was born on July 14, 1961, to Earl Joseph and Ruth Edna (Berger) Chaussee, in McCook Lake, S.D., where she was raised. She lived in the Sioux City area until 1994, when she moved to Alton.
On Dec. 31, 1998, she married Jim Alan Kleinhesselink in Orange City. They made their home in Alton, and she worked at Kraai Furniture in Orange City as an interior decorator for many years. She also attended the Stewart School of Beauty in Sioux Falls.
Along with decorating, "Kimber" enjoyed gardening, painting, playing pool, and hosting gatherings and holiday parties for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of more than 20 years; four children, Brandy Dowson, of Alton, Matthew Dowson and his wife, Laura of Canton, S.D., Josh Kleinhesselink and his wife, Anne of Hawarden, Iowa, and Jordan Dowson and his wife, Cheri of Alton; 12 grandchildren, Jessica Sanchez and Erika Sanchez, both of Mankato, Minn., Ava Welle and Breanne Mulder, both from Alton, Hope Dowson, Faith Dowson, and Alan Dowson, all of Sioux City; Alyssa Kleinhesselink of Alton, Shelby Muse of Charlotte, N.C., Jordan Sansinger of Sioux Falls, and Kyle Walding and Ryder Dowson, both of Alton; one great-grandson; her three siblings, Sheila and her husband, Greg Johns, Dana Chaussee, and Patty and her husband, Steve Beatty; and her best friend, Cheri Harder of Sioux City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister.