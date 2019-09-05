McCook Lake, S.D.
55, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Service: private family. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Bacon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
