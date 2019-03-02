Venice, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Kindred Avery "Skip" Hansen, 82, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, in Venice after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be at a future date in Sioux City. Plans are pending and a notice of this event will be in the newspaper. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
"Skip or Sonny" as he was known as a young man, was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 21, 1937, to Winnifred and Avery Hansen. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from Central High School in 1955. While in school, he played semi-pro hockey, having honed his skating skills on the ice of the Big Sioux River. He ran track in high school and ran in the Drake Relays, a feat to be followed by his daughters and a granddaughter. It was during high school that Skip got his first car while working at the Riverside gas station and this was the beginning of a life long love of cars, especially fast ones.
On Nov. 5, 1955, Skip married Camilla Conway at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Riverside. They were married just shy of 50 years with Cam passing just before reaching that milestone. To this union three children were born, Maureen, Michael, and Mary.
Following high school and his marriage, Skip worked for the railroad in Sioux City, following in the footsteps of his father. In 1957, Skip began working for W.A. Klinger, an endeavor that would last more than 40 years. Skip worked his way up starting as an ironworker, ironworker superintendent, general superintendent, and finally as project manager in Albuquerque, N.M. Skip enjoyed his work and the opportunities afforded him at W.A. Klinger. He especially enjoyed the time he spent working with his son, Michael, in Albuquerque before Michael's untimely accidental death. Skip was a people person who fondly appointed his fellow co-workers with colorful nicknames. He was also known for his many "Skippy-isms."
Skip enjoyed a variety of activities when not working. When his children were young, he was a proud supporter of their school activities and sports involvements. Skip was an avid home improvement remodeler, an activity that he continued right up until shortly before his death. It was in Sioux City on the Missouri River that Skip's love of boating began and this love would continue in New Mexico at Elephant Butte with the Albuquerque Boat Club (of which he became commodore), and finally on the inter-coastal waterways off the coast of Florida. Skip and his wife, Cam, enjoyed many years of travel in a variety of different motor homes.
In 2011 while living in Albuquerque, Skip married Judy Roe in Hawaii. They lived in Albuquerque for a few years before moving to Venice. They enjoyed boating, the beaches, and many different cruises.
Skip is survived by his wife, Judy (Roe) Hansen; his children, Maureen (Kevin) Pape of Grand Junction, Colo., and Mary (Brien) O'Brien of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jessica, Suzanne, Joseph Pape, and Daniel, Tim, Kennedy, Irelinn O'Brien; great-grandchild, Connor O'Brien; Jeff (Debbie) Roe of Venice, and Stephanie (Dan) Roe-Kennerly of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Ashley, and Steven; sister-in-law, Mary (Conway) Darveaux; brothers-in-law, James (Betsy) Conway, and Dennis (Glenyce) Conway; and many nieces and nephews.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Camilla; his son, Michael; father and mother-in-law, Martin and Helen Conway; and brother-in-law, Jim Darveaux.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bishop Heelan Catholic High School or the Tidewell Hospice House in Venice.