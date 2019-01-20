Sioux City
Kip Lennon, 64, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
A memorial gathering will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at El Fredo Pizza, 523 W. 19th St., in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Kip was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and loyalist to all of her many friends.
Kip is survived by her husband, John; children, Jessica Borg, Libby (Jake) Bouma, and Fred (JoAnn) Lennon; grandchildren, Grayson Bouma age, 3, and Riley Lennon, age 2; siblings, Jim Grego and Ted Grego; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Siouxland Humane Society.