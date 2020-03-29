Kirk D. Iwen
Kirk D. Iwen, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kirk was born Oct. 5, 1958, in Sioux City, the son of Verdine and Pauline (Soper) Iwen. He grew up in Sioux City, and attended school at Sacred Heart.

Over the years, Kirk worked at Floyd Valley Packing and Container Corporation. He enjoyed all outdoor activities.

Survivors include his daughters, Natusha and Ciera; and two brothers, Michael (Carol) Iwen of Rapid City, S.D., and James Iwen of North Sioux City.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

