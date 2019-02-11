Sioux City
Klavdiya Aleynik, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Home.
Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Rabbi Guy Greene will officiate. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Klavdiya was born Oct. 17, 1931, in Russia. She grew up in Russia and graduated from the Dairy Institute with an engineering degree.
In 1952, Klavdiya married Isaak Aleynik in Russia.
Klavdiya worked as an engineer in Russia, and she was a college chemistry teacher. Klavdiya retired in 1992 and came to the United States.
Survivors include two sons; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.