North Sioux City
Koleton "Bubba" Frye, 24, of North Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, following a brief, intense fight against cancer.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Koleton was born on Dec. 8, 1994, in Sioux City. He graduated from West High School in 2013.
Koleton was a fun-loving, family person who especially loved spending time with his nieces who affectionately called him Uncle Koko. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends, working on cars, and listening to loud music.
Survivors include his mother, Vickie Corio; father, Jay (Kathy) Frye; sisters, Breanna (Rob) Wickey and Logan "Fluff" Frye; nieces, Jaycee, Lydia, Donna, and Riverlee; grandma, Beck Lasley; great-grandma, Millie Hogan; grandparents, Phil and Rochele Corio; and many other family members.
Koleton was preceded in death by his grandpa, Rick "Pops" Lasley; great-grandpa, Bill Hogan; and great-grandparents, Robert and Donna Lewis and Philip Corio.
Koleton is loved by many family and friends and will be missed.