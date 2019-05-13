{{featured_button_text}}

Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

25, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Service: May 13 at 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, following service. Visitation: May 13, 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Kolton Nicholas Dicus
