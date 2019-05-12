Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Kolton Nicholas Dicus, 25, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Sioux City, passed away April 18, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Following services, burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Kolton was born on July 9, 1993, in Sioux City to Michael Dicus and Denise (Claude) Kobold. He attended North High School and soon after received his GED. Kolton married Kaitlyn Hayek on Sept. 26, 2012. Together they made their home in Luton, Iowa, recently moving to Spirit Lake in 2017.
Upon completing his studies at Oklahoma College of Construction, where he studied crane operations and fundamentals of rigging, he became a certified heavy equipment operator. His most recent employment was at Halbur Lake Service in the Okoboji area.
Survivors include his wife, Kaitlyn Dicus; three daughters, Aliyah, Alaynah, and Amarah Dicus of Spirit Lake; father, Michael (Tracy) Dicus of Sioux City; mother, Denise (James) Kobold of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sister, Kara (special friend, Brandon) of Aurora, Colo.; brothers, Kyle (Jeff) Dicus of Sioux City, twin brother, Kolby Dicus of Sioux City, James Kobold Jr. of Cherokee, Iowa; and stepbrother, Trent Engling.
Kolton was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ben and Luella Dicus; and maternal grandfather, Donald Claude.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the family.