Formerly Sioux City
The family of Kristine Renae (Moss) Johnson, 47, of Montgomery, Texas, formerly of Sioux City, sadly announce her passing on Feb. 28, 2019. She is gone too soon.
A celebration of life service will be held July 20 in North Sioux City.
Kristine's life adventure began at Lajes Air Force Base, The Azores, Portugal, in 1972. She was born to Danny and Carol and the second of three children. She was a spark of light in the family. Kris grew up demonstrating immense passion and compassion for the world, with just a touch of rebellion.
After graduating from Doherty High School in 1990, she earned an undergraduate degree in cell biology as well as her master's in business administration. She returned to Colorado, married, had three beautiful children and survived a coma-inducing bout with influenza before pursuing an excellent job opportunity with Hewlett-Packard in Houston. There, she was the senior finance manager for Royalty Finance teams.
She was brave, wickedly smart and funny, and her love of animals, books and knowledge was exceeded only by her love for her children. She enjoyed showing her children the world and inspiring in them a curiosity to learn. Kristine led a rich, full life, filled with love. She is remembered warmly by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.
She leaves behind three amazing children, Reagan, Kiran and Hannah; mother, Carol (Richard) Burbank; father, Danny (Lou) Moss; brother, Ken (Molly) Moss; sister, Kelly (Jeff) Hyatt; and a hole in our hearts that her laughter used to fill.