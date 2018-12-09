South Sioux City
Kurt A. Wilson, 52, of South Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present at 6 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Kurt was born on June 5, 1966, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Arlyn and Virginia (Sweeney) Wilson. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1985, worked at Sioux City Foundry, and was an electrician for many years for several contractors. When he was no longer able to work as an electrician due to health reasons, he worked as a cook at the South Sioux City Senior Center.
Kurt married Bonnie Steinbrecher in 1989. They later divorced.
He enjoyed Husker football and time spent with friends.
Survivors include his parents, Arlyn and Virginia Wilson; a brother, Kevin Wilson; sister, Kristi (Matt) Montgomery; stepson, Brett Chase; son, Sean Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his best friend, Dennis Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.