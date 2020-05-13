× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kurt D. Cohen

Sioux City

Kurt D. Cohen, 60, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at a local nursing facility.

Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Del Olivier officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kurt was born on July 10, 1959, in Orange City, to Robert M. and Mary Lou (Mulder) Cohen. He was raised in Orange City, where he attended the Maurice-Orange City Community Schools. Kurt continued his education with a year of schooling at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.

During his work history, Kurt worked in the sanitation division of Interbake in Sioux City, as a laborer with Gateway in North Sioux City, and after his diagnosis of being disabled, he worked limited hours for FBG, a cleaning company in the Siouxland area.

Kurt married Dora A. Cabrera on Feb. 28, 2006, in South Sioux City.

He enjoyed hunting pheasants, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, and spending time at Horizon Family Restaurant with his cherished friends.