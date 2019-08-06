Le Mars, Iowa
Kyle Beach, 30, of Le Mars, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Le Mars following injuries suffered in an accident.
A celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Mike Metten will officiate. A family burial service will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars, at a later date. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Kyle William Beach was born on Nov. 12, 1988, in Le Mars, to Bill and Mary (Hamann) Beach. He attended grade school in Le Mars and later graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 2007. Following high school, Kyle attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, where he earned an associate degree. He then studied at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, majoring in elementary education. After college, Kyle became co-owner of Quality Lawn Care with his father, Bill.
Kyle's outgoing personality shined every time he met someone. He had a large social network and loved visiting with everyone. He was very proud of his new home and enjoyed remodeling projects along with flower gardening around the yard. Most important to Kyle, was his family. A favorite activity with them was watching the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Firehouse in Sioux City. He also loved animals, especially his puppy Cooper and family pets Morgan, Allie, and Buddy.
Grateful to have shared his life is his father, Bill Beach and his partner, Jan Harms of Le Mars; a sister, Kym Beach and her daughters, Taylor and Bailey of Le Mars; grandmother, Jolene Hamann of Le Mars; special friends, Esperanza Waldman of Le Mars, and Keenan Eldridge of Flandreau, S.D.; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; grandparents, John and Bettie Beach; grandfather, Fred "Fritz" Hamann; cousin, Amy Beach; and family dog, Jake.