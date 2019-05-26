{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

56, died Sunday, May 5, 2019.  Memorial Service:  May 28 at 11 a.m., Boothby Funeral Home.  Burial:  Oak Hill Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 28 from 10 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

the life of: Kyle J. Woltman
