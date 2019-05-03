Formerly Sioux City
Kyle Raymond Peterson Jr., formerly of Sioux City, passed on April 25, 2019, at the grand age of 98.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, with a time of sharing at 10:30 a.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kyle was a World War II veteran and received his masters from Iowa State University in agronomy. He worked his whole career for the Iowa State Extension Service. Bettie and Kyle started raising their children in Denison, Iowa, and then lived in Sioux City for most of their marriage.
He loved his St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa State Cyclones. Kyle was a wonderful husband to Bettie and their relationship was a blessing and guidance for us all. Kyle has been described by his family as a loving, caring, patient, and giving man. He was a role model to his family and extended family in showing hard work, helping your neighbor, and his no-complaints attitude. He was a good dancer and loved the good old tunes. He was a spiritual man and was involved with Grace United Methodist Church for most of his adult life. That is where his voice was heard in his beautiful singing with the church choir.
He was married to Bettie Louise (Haroff) Peterson (deceased on Feb. 19, 2011). They were married for 62 beautiful years.
He is survived by three sons, Kyle III (Rebecca) and their children, Anna (Brad, fiance) and Andrew, Eric (Mary) and their children, Petey (Nichole) and Ben, and Lyndon (Karla Hernandez) and his children, Cameron (Amanda), their children Theo and Hayden, and Samantha Peterson McClelland (Cody) and their child, Jack. He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte (Dale) Luke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle Raymond and Helen (Christian) Peterson; wife, Bettie; and three siblings, Donald (Nancy) Peterson, Madge (John) Newcomb, and Helen (Don) Green.
We were lucky to have dad/grandpa with us for so many years. It seems not enough to acknowledge that he has passed based on how meaningful his presence was. It is the memory of his presence that causes us to smile and remember how his love and respect for family distinguished him.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Iowa Society of the Blind and Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City.