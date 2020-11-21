Kyle W. Walz

Sioux City

Kyle W. Walz, 51, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City; 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Masks are mandatory.

Kyle Wesley Walz was born Jan. 12, 1969, in Sioux City, the son of Arnold and Beverly (Sencenbaugh) Walz. He graduated from East High School in 1988. Kyle attended Morningside College and studied music. He was a proud fraternity brother of PHI MU ALPHA SINFONIA at Morningside.

Kyle started working as a tech support at Gateway, and in January of 2010 Kyle became the CMMS coordinator at the Sioux City Waste Water Plant. In his spare time Kyle would perform at Shot in Dark Production and at the Sioux City Community Theatre.

He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, woodworking, camping, and playing cards. He loved spending quality time with family and friends.