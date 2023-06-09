L. Eugene Schulke

Correctionville, Iowa

L. Eugene Schulke, 94, of Correctionville passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Church of Christ of Correctionville with the Pastor David Hall officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Eugene Schulke was born June 9, 1928, in Cushing, Iowa, to Lester Otto and Grace Ellen (Fullerton) Schulke. He attended rural school and graduated from Anthon High School in 1946. He also graduated from the Electronic Radio Television Institute in Omaha, Nebraska in 1949.

He married Claudia McCleerey July 6, 1952, and was baptized Jan. 9, 1955 in the Correctionville Church of Christ. They lived in Correctionville until August of 1989 when they moved to Storm Lake, Iowa. They then became members of the Storm Lake Church of Christ until it closed in July of 2015 and transferred their membership to the First Church of Christ in Cherokee in July of 2017. Eugene was employed by Slater Electric, the Mobile Gas Station and the Correctionville Market until accepting a position at the Corn Belt State Bank as a bookkeeper in 1952.

He held all the offices, becoming the Executive Vice-President in 1985. In 1986 he then became the Vice-President of the First Trust and Savings Bank in Galva, Iowa. He retired from banking in 1989 and began working for Buena Vista Mutual Insurance Co. in Storm Lake as an insurance adjuster and agent, semi-retiring in 1992. He continued to work part-time for BVM until Dec. 31, 2001, when he retired. He also operated an Electronic Repair Shop from his residence in Correctionville from 1959-1975. The couple moved to Storm Lake in 1989, then to Sioux Falls, S.D., in 2019 and in February 2022 they moved back to Correctionville.

While living in Correctionville he was treasurer and served on the school board. He also served on the town council, was a past-president of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Correctionville Housing Corporation and was instrumental in the re-opening of the Correctionville Building Center and served on the board as chairman. Gene served as a deacon, elder, trustee and chairman of the board of the Church of Christ. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Blue Lodge of which he was a past Master, the Consistory and the Abu Bekr Shrine.

Gene enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time in his workshop working with wood, tools and doing repair work. He enjoyed visiting with people and valued their friendship.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia; two sons, Roger Eugene (Bobbi) of Sioux Falls, and David Claude (Geraldine) of Billings, Mont.; three grandchildren Valerie Marie, Rebecca Lynn (Ryan) Grothe and Beth Ann (Nathan) Walstrom; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle Grace and Madelyn Rayna Grothe; six nieces and nephews; several cousins; and special niece who always kept in touch, Donita (Schulke) Lane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donald Dean Schulke; and sister Esther Jane Watt and her husband Gene.

Memorials can be given to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.