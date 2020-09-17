× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaDonna Kay Kindig

Anthon, Iowa

LaDonna Kay Kindig, 80, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon. Shirley Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery at Anthon. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.

LaDonna K. (Moodie) Kindig was born on July 29, 1940, the daughter of Florin and Dorothea (Hough) Moodie. She was oldest of three children who graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School.

On Oct. 30, 1965, she married Robert L. Kindig of Correctionville. Over their 50-year marriage, they raised four children in Anthon, where they owned and operated the DX gas station for many years. She proudly worked at the Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge in Anthon for 30 years, where she built friendships with people of all ages, coworkers and customers alike.