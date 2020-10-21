LaDonna R. Case

Sioux City

LaDonna Rae Case, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.

Memorial services were held on Oct. 20 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial was in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden, Iowa.

Donna was born on April 14, 1935, in Alcester, S.D., the daughter of Marie Peters. She grew up in Hawarden, attending school and graduating from Hawarden High School.

Donna married Gene Case on May 21, 1957. Together they made their home in Hawarden until moving to Sioux City in1969. To this union two children were born, James and Joni. Gene passed away on Jan. 15, 1986.

Donna loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, reading, and watching the Minnesota Vikings.

Survivors include her two children, James (Amy) Case of Atchison, Kan., and Joni (Steve) Faulk of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Damon) Cleveland, Aaron (Natasha) Case, Nick (Jessica) Faulk, Kelly (Derek) Mullins and Toni McLaughlin; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter on the way.

She was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Gene; and sister, Darlene Abbey.