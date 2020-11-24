Lana Jackson

Lana married Brad Jackson in June 1993 in Sioux City. She lived in Sioux City until 1999, when she moved to Sioux Falls. She worked for the family business until 2008, when she became employed with the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Lana loved spending time at the lake with her family and activities such as boating, fishing, and going to Barefoot Resort. She was an avid animal lover and adored her any pets she had over the years. She enjoyed going to the gun range, gardening, and watching her favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Above all else, Lana loved spending time with her four children. Lana was adventurous and loving and was always up for trying something new.