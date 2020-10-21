Lana K. Davis

Dakota City

Lana K. Davis, 66, of Dakota City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lana was born in Denison, Iowa, and lived in or around the Siouxland area for all of her 66 years. Lana cared for nothing more than her family. She was the kindest most selfless mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandma anyone could ever ask for. While away from family she was a very social person and quickly made friends with many great people. Her dogs, Skeeter and Jojo, meant the world to her. Free time was usually spent helping local Special Olympics athletes, watching Nebraska football or gardening. Her kindness and generosity cannot be overstated and will never be forgotten.

Lana is survived by her son, Joseph and daughter-in-law, Kaylin and grandchildren, Lilianna and Gabriel; three sisters, Linda, Lorie, and Lisa; brother-in-law, John; and nephew, Michael and niece-in-law, Stephanie and their son, Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by both parents, DeLoris Evers and Ray Evers. She is with them again after many long years. Lana will forever be in our hearts and watching over us, until we are all together again.