Lanise Rae Nissen
View Comments

Lanise Rae Nissen

{{featured_button_text}}

Remsen, Iowa

49, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Service: Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Remsen. Visitation: Jan. 3, 5-7 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen.

To send flowers to the family of Lanise Nissen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fisch Funeral Home & Monuments
310 Fulton Street
Remsen, IA 51050
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lanise's Visitation begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News