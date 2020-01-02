Lanise Rae Nissen

You have free articles remaining.
Remsen, Iowa
49, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Service: Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Remsen. Visitation: Jan. 3, 5-7 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fisch Funeral Home & Monuments
310 Fulton Street
Remsen, IA 51050
