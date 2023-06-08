Laorencia 'Florence' Schulte

Sioux City

Laorencia "Florence" Schulte, 87, of Sioux City passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Laorencia "Florence" Schulte was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 8, 1936. She graduated from the Leilehua High School. Florence later met Howard Schulte, her future husband, a Staff Sergeant with the 245th Infantry Division. He was transferred from Korea to Hawaii at the end of the Korean War. While there, he met a beautiful girl, a native of Hawaii, who was the Pineapple Queen that year named Florence. They were married and a baby girl, Sheryl, was born in Hawaii. This was before Hawaii was a state.

They moved to the States and were stationed in Colorado, then Davenport and finally Sioux City. They had their first son Bruce, who came seven years after Sheryl, a year later, then came Kirk. They had their next girl on Jan. 1 that was Bambi. Linda was born in 1969. Daughter Sheryl gave them two grandchildren, George and Tara. Kirk has one son, Corey. Linda has two children Aries and Mathew.

Florence was a gourmet cook and enjoyed decorating the yard for each season. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren Logan, Anela, Kane, Reya, Bentley, Brinlee, Bailee and Kade.

Florence enjoyed watching reality shows on TV that made her laugh. She was a very special lady and will be missed.

Florence did get a chance to go back and visit her family in Hawaii. Her father Lucis Canencia and mother Benihilda Suan.