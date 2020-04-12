× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laraine M. Kingston

Sioux City

Laraine M. Kingston, 77, of Sioux City, formerly of Dakota Dunes, and South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Westwood Nursing Home.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, no local services will be scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Laraine was born on Oct. 28, 1942, in Danbury, Iowa, the daughter of Reuben and Clara (Strate) Miller. She graduated from South Sioux City High school in 1960 and spent time working in California, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Laraine married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Kingston, on July 27, 1963, in Sioux City. They were blessed with a daughter, Jolynn, whom they loved with all of their heart. Laraine worked as a teacher in Covina, Calif., and in Scribner and Winnebago, Neb., where she retired before returning to the education field as a paraprofessional at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City. Laraine also spent her retirement as a manager of the Dakota Prairie Apartments in Dakota Dunes.