Laraine M. Kingston
Sioux City
Laraine M. Kingston, 77, of Sioux City, formerly of Dakota Dunes, and South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Westwood Nursing Home.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, no local services will be scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Laraine was born on Oct. 28, 1942, in Danbury, Iowa, the daughter of Reuben and Clara (Strate) Miller. She graduated from South Sioux City High school in 1960 and spent time working in California, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
Laraine married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Kingston, on July 27, 1963, in Sioux City. They were blessed with a daughter, Jolynn, whom they loved with all of their heart. Laraine worked as a teacher in Covina, Calif., and in Scribner and Winnebago, Neb., where she retired before returning to the education field as a paraprofessional at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City. Laraine also spent her retirement as a manager of the Dakota Prairie Apartments in Dakota Dunes.
Laraine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, Riley and Kylee. She also enjoyed her dogs, Scruffy and Toby, word puzzles, Sudoku, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Murder She Wrote.
Survivors include her daughter, Jolynn Meier (Randy Shideler) of Dakota Dunes; grandchildren, Riley Jo and Kylee Kae Meier of Dakota Dunes, and Jason (Brianna) and Carly Shideler; great-grandchildren, Averie, Carter, Harper and Asher; siblings, Larry Miller of Carroll, Iowa; sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary Lou Miller of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Maxine (Jake) Justice of Cape Coral, Fla., Janice Patterson of Sioux City, Karen Bryant of Waxahachie, Texas, and Larry (Sue) Kingston of Monument, Colo.; Porfirio Diaz of South Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Reuben and Clara Miller; grandson, Justin Shideler; a brother, LeRoy Miller; brothers-in-law, Paul Patterson, Leon Cravens, and Jeff Bryant; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Laverna Kingston; and sisters-in-law, Lila Diaz and Nancy Miller.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.