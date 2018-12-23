Sioux City
Laramie Meisner, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at a local care facility following a brief battle with cancer.
Per her wishes, there will be no immediate services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Laramie was born on July 15, 1937, in North Bend, Neb., to Louis and Josephine (Bobek) Semrad. She married Donald "Skip" Meisner, and to this union two children were born.
Laramie is survived by her son, Don (Roxanne) Meisner of Sioux City, their daughter, Rachel (Hunter) Hovde of Sioux City, and their son, Rowen Hovde, and their son, Alexander Meisner; a son, Jerry (Lori) Meisner of Sioux City, and their daughter, Rebekah Meisner of Sioux City; and two sisters, Loretta Kruse of Tumwater, Wash., and Laverne Schmale of Schuyler, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents.