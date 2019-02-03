Larry A. Colburn 57 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kingsley, Iowa 57, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Services: Will be held at a later date. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Larry A. Colburn Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Mr. Stirfry check out our menu Siouxland Hearing Healthcare P.L.C. Signs and symptoms of hearing loss may include: Siouxland Community Health Center Check out this story from the Sioux City Journal featuring SCHC provider, Chris Jacobs! More Latest Local Offers Mr. Stirfry Offering many kids friendly food items JoDean's Steak House & Lounge Gift Certificates Available Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota Payments as low as $95.95/Mo.*