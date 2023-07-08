Larry A. Nickum

Sioux City

Larry A. Nickum, a husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at Graceland Park Cemetery. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with services.

Larry was born on March 31, 1948, to Roy and Neva Nickum. He lived most of his life in Sioux City. He received his B.A. degree from the University of South Dakota.

He worked for 20 years with family and children services through the State of Iowa Social Services. He also worked at Gateway in the patent department, while working there he created 10 patents that were approved.

He married his wife, Janet, on Sept. 23, 1975, at Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City. In this union they have two boys, David (Annie) and Brian (Beth); grandchildren, Sam, Sparrow, Gabe, Kassie, and Ashlynn.

Larry was into all kinds of electronics and CB radios. He was a very kind and caring person. His motto was – always find happiness each and every day.