Larry D. Cook

Sioux City

Lawrence D. “Larry” Cook, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born on March 1, 1969, in Omaha, to Lawrence and Vickie (Thompson) Cook. He grew up in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, before moving to Sioux City permanently in 2014.

He married Elizabeth Roberts on Sept. 7, 2010, in Dakota City.

Larry was a family man and a truly loving father and husband. He enjoyed playing catch and football with his friends and family, and always loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cook; children, Larry Cook, Devon Cook, and Stephanie Cook; stepdaughters, Brianna and Cassandra Roberts; mother, Vickie Cook; brothers, Brian (Suzanne) Cook and Dion Cook; sisters-in-law, Barbara Sanchez-Drake (Jimmy Drake) and Yvonne (Garry) Welborn; nieces, Randie (Sam) and Sarah; and nephews, Chris, Matt, Josh, Justin, Hunter, Schyler, John, and Xavier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Cook; and his grandparents.