Glenwood, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

62, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Graveside service: March 28 at 11 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

the life of: Larry Dean Cobb
