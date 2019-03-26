Glenwood, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Larry Dean Cobb, 62, of Glenwood, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Glen Haven Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Larry was born on May 16, 1956, in Sioux City to Freeman "Bud" and Beth (Bush) Cobb. Larry lived most of his life at Glenwood Resource Center and was involved in the Special Olympics in his younger days. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar. Larry was loved and a joy to his family and friends.
Survivors include his three brothers, Don, Jim, and Dick; two sisters, Bev Hanson and Penny Hedemark; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded by his parents; seven sisters; and two nieces.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Glen Haven Nursing Home and Hospice of St. Croix for the excellent care that they gave to Larry. Also a special thank you to all of the staff and friends at Glenwood Resource Center. This is a great place to send your loved ones.