Larry E. Bunch, 67, of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Ellendale. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.
Larry was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Lawrence and Nadine (Kraft) Bunch. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Hinton High School. After graduation, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Larry joined the Air National Guard and served for 14 years.
Larry married Mary Reinbold on July 15, 1972 in Sioux City. To this union, four daughters were born. Larry worked as a mechanic and managed the Performance Tire Store in Le Mars, Iowa before retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion, and a former volunteer fireman. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking, and repairing small engines.
On July 15, 2003, Larry received a heart transplant and gained another 16 years of life with his family. The Bunch family would like to give a special thank you to the donor family for this special gift and the special time that Larry was able to have.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Bunch of Hinton; four daughters, Melissa (Ed) Conley and their children, Joshua, Meghan, and Joe, Amy (Kris) Younger and their children, Emily, Reagan, and Evan, Sarah (Jeff) Kovarna and their children, Madison, Ashlyn, and Karlyn, and Teresa (Chad) Peters and their children, Alexis and Corey; siblings, Glenda Pridie, Cheryl Brenden, Becky (David) Welch, Evelyn (Roger) Brunsting, Jeanne (Dave) Determan, Maureen (Omar) Theeler, and Jeanette (Dave) Daniel; a sister-in-law, Marlene Clarey; a brother-in-law, John (Kris) Jameson; and a sister-in-law, Rita Combs (Roger).
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Nadine Bunch; a stepfather, Jack Clarey; and a brother, John.