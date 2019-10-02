Onawa, Iowa
Larry G. Coney, 78, of Onawa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa, with Pastor Craig Bock officiating. Burial will follow in Pilger Cemetery in Pilger, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa.
Larry Gene was born on Jan. 29, 1941, in Pilger, Neb., to Charles Edward and Tillie Dorothy (Carlson) Coney.
