Sioux City
Larry G. Jones Sr., 83, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville, Iowa, with Clif Cockburn officiating. Full military rites will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Larry Jones was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Hinton, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Ella (Richards) Jones. He was raised in Hinton and attended Hinton schools until 1946 when his family moved to Sioux City. Larry attended school at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School until the family moved to Cherokee, Iowa, and graduated from Cherokee High School. Upon graduation, Larry joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. While there, he enjoyed working with the orphaned children. He then joined the Air National Guard.
Larry attended business college in Sioux City and was employed with Midwest Electric until starting Jones Bookkeeping and Tax Service. Larry later started his business H & H Wholesale, where he sold weatherization materials to government agencies. He also co-facilitated Broken Silence, a suicide support group for many years.
On Aug. 13, 1977, he met his soulmate, Trish Horton Butters. They had a whirlwind romance and were married on Nov. 18, 1977, in Moville.
Larry enjoyed golfing, reading, dancing, hunting and doing 4th of July fireworks with his grandchildren. The highlight of their year was always the trip to Cancun, which he and Trish did for 25 years. They made many friends there and always coordinated their trips to see one another.
He is survived by his wife of 41 and a half years, Trish; sons, Skip Jones and wife, Becky, Randy Jones, and Mark Jones and wife, Shanna; stepson, Todd Butters and wife, Angie; 16 grandchildren, Mike Jones, Kinzer, Kayla, Keaston, Johanna and Casie Jones, Kolby, Jozlyn, Beau, Jack and Mia Jones, Jon La Croix and wife, Jessica, Alyssa and Jack Butters, Cassie Butters Franklin and Kara Franklin; nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Easton, Kaesyn, Ethan, Wyatt, Dallas Paiten, John, Matthew and baby boy due in September; mother-in-law, Pat (Horton) Milbrodt; sister, Evelyn Woolworth; sister-in-law, Jeanne Jones; many nieces and nephews; two granddogs, Peaches and Dakota; and a host of wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lowell, Pat, Gerald, Wayne, John, Dave and Tom; sister, Theta; stepson, Troy Butters; grandson, Chris Jones; father-in-law, Junior Horton; his beloved dog, Taffy; and granddog, Danny.
We miss him so much already. We know that he's smiling down on us.