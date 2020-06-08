Larry G. Newill
South Sioux City
Larry G. Newill, 65, of South Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Lyons (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Larry was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; he was the son of Darold and France "Sue" (Kubik) Newill.
Larry graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1973. He worked in the construction industry for many years.
Larry was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in South Sioux City, and he loved to fish.
Survivors include aunts, uncles and cousins.
