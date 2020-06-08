× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry G. Newill

South Sioux City

Larry G. Newill, 65, of South Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Lyons (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Larry was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; he was the son of Darold and France "Sue" (Kubik) Newill.

Larry graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1973. He worked in the construction industry for many years.

Larry was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in South Sioux City, and he loved to fish.

Survivors include aunts, uncles and cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Newill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.