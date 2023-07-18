Larry H. Hansen

Kingsley, Iowa

Larry H. Hansen, 92, of Kingsley, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home of Kingsley.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton with the Pastor Ken Meissner officiating. Private family burial will be at the Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Larry H. Hansen was born Feb. 25, 1931, to William Henry and Lillian (Harrison) Hansen in Moville. He graduated in 1948 from Moville High School where he was the Homecoming King and a standout on the baseball team. He played for the Moville American Legion team which his father coached, and after high school he played on the semi-pro team in Kingsley, the Kingsley Cubs. In 1951 he was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals, but a leg injury ended his career.

Larry was united in marriage to Frances Lou Hansen on Feb. 17, 1952, at the Kingsley United Methodist Church. They were blessed with five daughters.

Church was very important to Larry. He was the Building Committee Chairman in 1970 for the current Presbyterian Church in Lawton where he was a member. Larry was a dedicated volunteer for the church serving as an ordained Elder, Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and high school Sunday school teacher. He also served on Lawton Bronson School Board for three terms, the Western Iowa Tech Community College Board for 18 years and was a Western Iowa Tech Community College State Trustee for three years. Larry was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed golf, bowling, reading and following his grandchildren's sports and activities.

He is survived by five daughters, Becky (Ray) Maselli of Cape Coral, Fla., Lana (Chuck) Groepper of Remsen, Jayne (Doyle) Vondrak of Kingsley, LeAnn (Ray) Delin of Ankeny, and Karen (Craig) Floss of West Des Moines; 15 grandchildren John, Chad, Brett, Joel, Melissa, Jesse, Brandi, Emili, Nicole, Ashley, Sarah, Tyler, Brennan, Caleb, and Keaton; 27 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Barbara (Gene) Moser; nieces and nephews; and "brother" and golf partner, Bill Mrla.

Larry was preceded in death by the love of his life for over 71 years, Frances Lou; parents William and Lillian Hansen; sister Wynola and her husband Marvin Cooper; sister-in-law Marian Lee and her husband Burton Sparks; sister-in-law Roberta Faircloth; mother-in-law Frances Marian Dougherty and her husband William "Doc" Dougherty; father-in-law Woodrow "Pete" Wormley; nephew Mike Sparks; and niece Shella (Cooper) Surowski.

He will be remembered as a generous, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend.