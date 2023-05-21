Larry Heineman

Murphy, N.C., formerly Sioux City

Larry Heineman, 74, of Murphy passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in a Chattanooga, Tenn., hospital.

Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Bigelow Park Shelter (Browns Lake), 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.

Larry was a native of Sioux City where he lived until moving to Murphy in 2002. He was a Vietnam veteran, who served in the United States Army, being stationed in Vietnam throughout his service.

Larry began his career with Sioux Tools on Sept. 14, 1970, working as a machinist. He was transferred to Murphy in 2002 to the local Sioux Tools, now Snap-On Tools, where he retired June 30, 2021, as a quality control engineer.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors, specifically golfing, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved gardening and produced one of his best gardens this past summer.

He was the son of the late Robert Carl and Alice Myers Heineman.

He is survived his loving wife of 52 years, JoAnn Heineman of Murphy; two daughters, Mellissa Smith and husband, Kevin, and Amanda Heineman, all of Waterloo, Neb.; two sons, Kevin Heineman and wife, Jodi of Sergeant Bluff, and Chad Heineman of Murphy; four sisters, Pat Fischer and husband, Roger, Barbara Bickford and husband, Blaine, Roberta Kathrein and husband, Nick, and Janet Fairbairn; two brothers, Steve Heineman and wife, Patty, and Chuck Heineman; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Larry Heineman to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260-4016 or www.honorflight.org/donations.html.