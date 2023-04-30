Larry J. Clark

Larry J. Clark, 81, of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, Iowa.

It was Larry's wish to be cremated. There will be no services. The Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Larry was born on July 26, 1941, to James and Edith (Woltman) on the farm in Rock Township, Cherokee. He attended Quimby and Cherokee Schools, graduating in 1959. He attended Iowa State University, earning a degree in business administration. He served in the United States Army Reserve.

He worked in the office for Allis Chalmers in Dakota City; Minnesota; and Indiana until the company sold out. Larry worked in the parts department at Freightliner and a couple parts stores in Sioux City. He also worked at Lowe's Home Improvement Store in Sioux City until his retirement in November 2022.

He was affiliated with the Methodist Church.

In his free time, Larry loved to play golf.

Larry is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Frank) Todd of Holstein, Iowa; brother, Jerry (Kathy) Clark of Cary, N.C.; two nephews; and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents.