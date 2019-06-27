Wayzata, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Forrest (Larry) Kantrovich, 81, of Wayzata, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by family at Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minn.
Memorial services were held on June 25 at Meridian Manor in Wayzata. Memorial services will be held on July 7 at New Beginnings Fellowship in Belvidere, Ill.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1937, to Alex and Ada Kantrovich, in Sioux City, where he grew up. Larry graduated from Central High School in 1956 and attended Morningside College. He worked in accounting in the Chicago suburbs. He later changed to a career in social work.
After retiring, he moved to Poplar Grove, Ill., where he enjoyed his pets and stamp collecting. He owned a hobby shop and an online stamp collecting business.
Larry is survived by his wife, Diane; his children, Jill (Aza) Pearson of Texas, and Hollie (Danny) Byrd of Texas, Lyle (Kari Jo) Kantrovich of Delano, Minn., Cheryl (Charles) Teague of Meadows Place, Texas, Matthew (Kristian) Kantrovich of Poplar Grove; his siblings, Sheila (Norman) Bernstein of Dakota Dunes, Jerry (Faye) Kantrovich of Weston, Fla., and Harry (Corey) Kantrovich of Wooldridge, Va.; his former wife, Rochelle Parkman; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marnie (Vern) Eichele of Euless, Texas; and parents, Alex and Ada Kantrovich.