Boyden, Iowa
69, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Service: Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Boyden. Burial: St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 23 from 3 to 8 p.m., Jurrens Funeral Home, George, Iowa.
Boyden, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
69, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Service: Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Boyden. Burial: St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 23 from 3 to 8 p.m., Jurrens Funeral Home, George, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.