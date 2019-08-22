{{featured_button_text}}

Boyden, Iowa

69, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Service: Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Boyden. Burial: St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 23 from 3 to 8 p.m., Jurrens Funeral Home, George, Iowa.

