Larry L. Allen

Sioux City

Larry L. Allen, 83, of Sioux City died Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

Larry Leroy Allen was born on April 24, 1940, in Akron, Iowa, to Ray and Fern (Rosenbaum) Allen. He married his high school sweetheart Pamela Ann Martin in August of 1960. They had four children before her death in 1995. Larry found love again and married Colleen Freeman in August of 1998.

As a young man Larry enjoyed racing Stock and Sprint cars. He was so involved in it he designed the suspension system used in Sprint cars today. As his family grew, his career evolved, beginning at Mort Fish's Turkey Farm, to Missouri Valley Steel, and finally W.A. Klinger where he retired. Later in life Larry enjoyed fishing, family, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Larry is survived by his wife Colleen; daughter Landra Laubusch; sons, Lance (Melissa) Allen, Payne (Jessica) Allen, and Layton (Haziel) Lukowicz; grandchildren Kristanya Stork, Aaron Fuentes, Kaisha Pietsch, Cheyanne Allen, Ethen Allen, Ann Marie Allen, Will Allen, Carter DeYager, Alessandra Allen, Sway Allen, Cheriden Allen, Charity Allen, Alexis Allen, Shane Allen, Seriaiah Lukowicz, and Kalee Lukowicz; and sisters Charlene Barrett and Beverly Jeffers.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Fern; wife, Pamela Allen; daughter, Karla Merrick; and sister Shirley Gray.