Sioux City
Larry Lee Atwood, 77, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home.
Per his wishes, his body was cremated. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, officiated by Pastor Todd Schlitter, with visitation at 9:30 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the church, and the burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Larry was born on Jan. 25, 1942, to Harley and Dorothy Atwood. One of five children, Larry had a happy childhood full of love and laughter. His trademark sense of humor and joy came from a close relationship with his parents and his siblings.
Larry graduated from Central High School in 1960 and remained an active part of the alumni committee for many years. He attended Morningside College and received his bachelor of arts degree in 1968.
He met his wife, Malola Atwood, when he was 17 years old and she was 14. Having seen her walking one day, he told a friend he had found the girl he would marry. And sure enough, on June 6, 1964, he was true to his word and married Malola, the love of his life. They were married for 50 years, until the time of Malola’s death. They had two children, Scott and Megan and Larry proved he was born to be a dad and then later a granddad; he showed his love, dedication, understanding, and support to his family every day of his life.
Larry worked as an accountant and customer service manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 35 years. He enjoyed managing people and looked for ways to improve everyday. He met several lifelong friends during his tenure there. He became a Certified Public Accountant and continually offered his services to family and friends. Larry also coached soccer and little league baseball and volunteered for the United Way, the YMCA, Habitat for Humanity, and many other organizations.
After retiring, Larry loved being an active member of his church and continued volunteering up until his death. He enjoyed playing golf, having coffee with his brother, Clair and Clair’s wife, Joan, conquering Sudoku, winning at cribbage, and being a roadie for the band, the Jammers. He loved helping people and serving in any way he could. He was free with laughter and hugs, and you could count on him for both at any time.
It is difficult to describe how much joy Larry brought to everyone he encountered through his life. He was a kind, loving soul and he made the world a better place. He will be sorely missed.
Larry is survived by his son, Scott Eric of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Megan Colleen of Collingswood, N.J.; brother, Clair Atwood of Sioux City; sisters, Donna Kamm and Nancy (Phil) Johnson of Minnetonka, Minn.; granddaughters, Brianna Atwood of Iowa City, Iowa, and Colette Atwood of Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Malola Atwood; his mother, Dorothy Atwood; his father, Harley Atwood; as well as his brother, Roger Atwood.