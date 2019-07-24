{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

77, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial service: July 27 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 27 at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Larry Lee Atwood
