Sioux City
77, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial service: July 27 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 27 at 9:30 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
