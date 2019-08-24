Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sioux City and South Sioux City
Larry Lewis Jackson, 79, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. today at Good News Community Church, Okoboji, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Larry Lewis Jackson, the son of Benton and Vera (Weathers) Jackson, was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Oto, Iowa. Larry grew up in Oto, helping on the family farm and was active in 4H, raising a Grand Champion Hereford. Later, Larry resided in South Sioux City, Neb., and Sioux City, Iowa, before eventually moving to Spirit Lake.
Larry married Anne Girard- Bradham at Gull Point State Park in Spirit Lake. He worked as a salesman for most of his life, primarily for Chesterman Co./Coca-Cola of Sioux City, and later as an independent salesman for Maintenance Engineering of Fargo, N.D.
Larry was a member of Good News Community Church in Okoboji, Iowa, where he served as a deacon twice.
Larry ate ice cream every night and would never miss a Wednesday morning coffee with friends. He enjoyed classic cars and red tractors (Farmall). Family was very important to Larry. Some of his best moments were playing with his grandchildren, celebrating family Christmas and Fall trips with Anne and friends. Most of all, Larry loved to talk about Jesus. He would talk to whoever would listen and lived his life as an example to others. Larry never knew a stranger.
Larry is survived by his wife, Anne Jackson; children, Brad (Tori) Jackson, Rick (Karen) Jackson, Kevin (Janet) Jackson, Cindy (Ted) O’Brien and Scott (Christina) Bradham; 26 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Vera Jackson; grandchild, Benton; and brother, Gary Jackson.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.