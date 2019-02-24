Casa Grande, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Larry M. Calhoun, 74, of Casa Grande, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2019.
A reception and celebration will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at IBEW Local 231 Union Hall, 5001 Harbor Drive, in Sioux City. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites.
Larry was born on March 16, 1944, to Walter "Kelly" and Catherine (Dreves) Calhoun, in Sioux City. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1963. He completed four years of apprenticeship training in the electrical field and became a licensed journeyman electrician. He retired from Thompson Electric in 2008. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker Local 231 for more than 50 years. Larry was employed with Ace Hardware in Maricopa, Ariz. for nine years.
Larry enlisted in the 185th Air National Guard in 1964 and served active duty during the Vietnam War. Larry was honorably discharged after 28 years from Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha as a Senior Master Sgt.
Larry married Marlys Mitchell in Elk Point, S.D., on Dec. 8, 1995. Their marriage was blessed at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Maricopa on Dec. 8, 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Marlys Calhoun of Casa Grande; his children, Kelly (Deb) Calhoun of Tacoma, Wash., Kimberly (Barry) Peterson of Sioux City, Jeremy (Jennifer) Calhoun of Greenville, S.C., Stacy Mitchell Wallschlaeger of Mesa, Ariz., Kenneth Mitchell Jr. of Mobley, Va., and Susan Stolpe of Omaha; his siblings, Margaret (Wally) Hansen of Sloan, Iowa, and Grace (Jim) Kavanaugh of Sioux City; and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ray; two stepchildren, Tony and Veronica; and his dog, Cherie.