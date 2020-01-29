Sloan, Iowa

Larry M. Olson, 78, of Sloan, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence near Sloan.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa, with the Rev. Craig Bock officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Township Cemetery, Albaton. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Larry Merlin was born on Feb. 11, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Merlin and Lily (Findeisen) Olson. He was raised near Albaton, where his parents farmed. He graduated from Sloan High School and attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.

After his parent's death, he continued farming the family farm until his retirement. Larry and Carol Ann Smith were united in marriage on Aug. 31, 1963 at Skien Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2011.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with all his family and friends. He also loved traveling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loving partner in life, Vicki Koenig. Larry was a member of Skien Lutheran Church.