Larry M. Olson
Larry M. Olson

Larry Olson

Larry Olson

Sloan, Iowa

Larry M. Olson, 78, of Sloan, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence near Sloan.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa, with the Rev. Craig Bock officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Township Cemetery, Albaton. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.

Larry Merlin was born on Feb. 11, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Merlin and Lily (Findeisen) Olson. He was raised near Albaton, where his parents farmed. He graduated from Sloan High School and attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.

After his parent's death, he continued farming the family farm until his retirement. Larry and Carol Ann Smith were united in marriage on Aug. 31, 1963 at Skien Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2011.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with all his family and friends. He also loved traveling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loving partner in life, Vicki Koenig. Larry was a member of Skien Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his life partner, Vicki Koenig of Sloan; his children, Nancy (John) Riley of Phoenix, Ariz., Jim (Kristin) Olson of Sloan, and Sonya (Todd) Bentley of Phoenix; grandchildren, Allie Riley, Drew Riley, Alec Eastman, Quintin Olson, Jordyn Wagner, and Brooke Bentley; two brothers, Leland Olson of Sloan, and Bernard (Terri) Olson of Hickory, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Lily Olson.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Skien Lutheran Church
11929 Aspen Avenue
Sloan, IA 51055
Jan 30
Prayer Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
7:00PM
Skien Lutheran Church
11929 Aspen Avenue
Sloan, IA 51055
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:30AM
Skien Lutheran Church
11929 Aspen Avenue
Sloan, IA 51055
