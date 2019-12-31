Larry P. Koester

During those years, Larry and his brother, Duane, worked with their dad in the Pioneer Seed business. Eventually, Larry bought out and ran the business, accumulating more than 30 years of a very successful venture in the seed industry. For fun, Larry and Glory also loved shopping for antiques and owned an antique store in Allen for several years. In supporting his one and only love at the top level in Mary Kay, he traveled the globe as a proud husband of a national sales director. In addition to his life of farming, he also loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, the National Rifle Association, and continued to live his faith with the Lord through his association with the Journey Church as well as First Lutheran Church in Allen.